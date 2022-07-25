New BBNaija housemate Hermes sparked reactions during his chat with Ebuka when he was called on stage

According to the young man, he is in a polyamorous relationship and isn’t exactly looking for love in Biggie’s house

Following his disclosure, netizens managed to dig up photos of Hermes and the two women in his lives

The second phase of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up live show went down on Sunday, July 24 and fans got to meet the remaining 12 housemates for the season.

A young man who introduced himself as Hermes already has social media users buzzing following a disclosure he made during his chat with Ebuka.

In his usual fashion, the BBnaija host tried to find out where Herme’s head is at as it concerns finding love in Biggie’s house.

However, the Level Up star took many by surprise after revealing that he is in a polyamorous relationship.

Hermes made sure to explain that his kind of relationship means he is dating two different women at the same time.

When asked if he intends to add another lady to the picture once he gets into the house, Hermes was quick to note that he has no such plans.

Following the young man’s interesting revelation, netizens have dug up photos of him and the two women in his life.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react

theayoadejumo Said:

"2nd slide is not woman pls……his twin probably."

clear_stretch_marks said:

"He will add more women when his out in fact as his inside it will start from there. The guy that cried then that his looking for his mom."

mz seunfunmi said:

"I haven't seen him with Margaretha, Kelly I know, they both cruise oworoshoki together."

mrs_treasure_o said:

"Na that Kelly him go love pass because 2 of them nah match make from heaven."

kexx_10 said:

"Shay na eye dey pain me abi the other person resemble fellow guy?"

discreet_fun_massage_lagos said:

"Adult settings. So far its consensual. I know women that have 2 men and they know themselves and no problem at all."

o_tommy_lizzy said:

"Bunch of women."

