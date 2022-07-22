Nigerian music star Wizkid showed love to some of his fans on the street as they continued to hail him

A viral video showed Wizkid in a happy mood as he was seen giving out $100 bills to excited fans while he sat in a car

The singer’s action, however, came with reactions from his fans who forced their hands through the window, with Wizkid being blamed

Popular singer Wizkid is making headlines over a video that showed him giving out $100 bills to his excited fans while seated in a car.

Some fans could be heard shouting Star Boy, while others could be heard hailing him in the Yoruba language.

Fans hail Wizkid as he gives out money.

Source: Instagram

At some point, the fans forced their hands through the car window to receive their share of the Star Boy’s dollars.

Reacting, a man could be heard in the background blaming Wizkid as fans refused to remove their hands from the window.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

candyslot55:

"They wan draw the glass comot, my guy fear."

i_am_lpt:

"I no sure say this man get naira cash…Dollar bills always ."

omanne1:

"Now hands yakpaa like zombie movies."

ika_promoter:

"Nigerian Fans And Collecting Money From Artists Are Like 5/6! Like say nah Only Artists Make Am For Life."

dav_properties:

"Na $100 e dey share so later some mumu go say him stingy ."

bigklef:

"Person go need bullet proof Window to play this kind play for Naija. Lol."

santanextdoor:

"Na dollar wiz Dey share."

nengiscollection:

"Why this come Dey like a scene in walking dead ."

khraftyblaq:

"WizMan ...person wey get pikin no be Kid again ."

Wizkid and baby mama Jada expecting 2nd child together

After weeks of speculations and rumours about Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock being pregnant, the reports have now been confirmed.

The speculations about the couple expecting their second child together rose after Jada shared a photo that showed a bit of her bump.

A video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday party surfaced on social media and captured a heavily pregnant Jada taking video and photos of Wizkid.

