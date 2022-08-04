30BG Fans Drag Young Lady for Saying Wizkid’s Throwback Hits Are Better That Davido’s Present Songs
- Both Wizkid and Davido are talented entertainers, but their fans are always at loggerheads on social media
- Things however took an interesting turn after a young lady decided to compare Wizkid's old hits and Davido's present songs
- Fans of OBO refused to take the matter lightly as they insulted and dragged the young lady in the video
A young lady recently made a video that got Davido's fans fuming on social media and they spared no words in dragging her.
The unidentified lady asked fans of OBO to argue with their phones, but she knows Wizkid's throwback songs are 'sweeter' than Davido's present hits.
The lady obviously knew she would rile 30BG fans up and she did just that with her statement.
Watch the video below:
Davido's fans react to the video
charles_homeboy:
"When school go resume sef, all this primary 2 students don dey too disturb online. "
samloko0986:
"Na why her phone speaker dey sound like Nigeria police siren "
dondagzy:
"Na why you dey use throwback Android with throwback filter to record a throwback capping online."
royal_princess_don:
"Wetin she dey talk no go face hustle make u change that stupid phone u use do video Atole."
nataliabanksx:
"Davido throwback song like fia fia and some others are sweeter than wizkid present songs by far,"
okoyechioma001:
"You no see as her face take resemble wizkid present song person wey never chop bellefull na to dey waste MB dey talk trash Dem sabi."
super_king_holiness:
"If na against big wiz this post was made eeh u for see mad attacks from FC "
Source: Legit.ng