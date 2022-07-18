Nigerian music star Wizkid and his baby mama Jada Pollock would soon be proud parents of a second child

This comes after a video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday showed Jada’s baby bump for all to see after weeks of rumours

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to hail and congratulate Wizkid ahead of the birth of the new baby

After weeks of speculations and rumours about Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock being pregnant, the reports have now been confirmed.

The speculations about the couple expecting their second child together rose after Jada shared a photo that showed a bit of her bump.

Jada takes pics of Wizkid on his 32nd birthday. Credit: @wizkidayo @jadapollock

A video from Wizkid’s 32nd birthday party surfaced on social media and captured a heavily pregnant Jada taking video and photos of Wizkid.

Fans of the Nigerian singer were quick to point out the baby bump, which was visible and glaring.

See the video below:

Fans hail Wizkid over Jada's pregnancy

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from fans below:

etinjohn:

"No wonder we no dey see her, only her tweets."

issy_lion:

"Small play wiz don give am belle."

flamezyofficial_

"Big Wiz Don "Nack Am Jago", wishing her a safe delivery! Zion bout to share that attention with his baby bro/sis.... ❤️!"

gleeful_fame:

"Jada understands wiz so well. That’s why she still remains his manager."

theofficialgenerush:

"She derserves or more for real ❤️❤️❤️ She’s a good woman Everyman deserves ❤️ Jada diamond."

_kleopatrus:

"Izz going be like na this jada wizzy go later use do full housewife."

queenofdsun:

"Awwww make dem kuku do wedding make we stop crushing. I'm hurt."

millz_chol:

"She’s everything wiz needed business minded and Smart move with beauty she got it all."

iam_peaceaghedo:

"That’s his wife."

crucifi_x:

"Na she hin go marry."

Wizkid celebrates 32nd birthday with Jada, Tems, Naomi Cambell, others

Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid held a birthday dinner with close friends and family members on July 16, when he turned 32.

The small party was a quiet affair, and his colleague, Tems, baby mama/manager Jada and international supermodel Naomi Campbell were spotted in the video.

Wizkid looked happy and content as he raised his glass for a toast to life. He also wished everyone on the table with him more life and love.

Source: Legit.ng