Days after he made headlines with his visit to MC Oluomo, Nigerian singer Portable gifted his wife a new ride

The controversial singer presented his wife with a Lexus jeep, who in return appreciated him with a sweet message

Many fans and followers of the Zazu singer have since taken to social media to congratulate his wife

Aside from his controversial lifestyle, upcoming singer Portable Zazu is known for his act of giving, and this time he decided to surprise his wife, Ewatomi.

Days after Portable made headlines with his visit to MC Oluomo, the singer presented his Wife a Lexus Jeep gift, which was worth celebrating.

Video of Portable and wife. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable’s wife couldn’t contain the joy of owning her own jeep as she took to her social media page to praise her man for his good deeds.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Sweetheart, I really appreciate everything you do to make me smile. Indeed, I crave your love more than anything. Thank you for being a great husband and father! Thanks for always making me feel loved, cared for, and special Thanks for the gift Oko mee @portablebaeby Na to learn how to drive remain ooooLOVE YOU FOREVER OKIKIOLA MEE

Portable replied:

“Congratulations to you my blessing wife ZAzuu Queen Olori Omolalomi AMULUDUN.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

princessbase_:

"Portable is too real! God bless him & every man that takes care of their wives ."

dubbyworld:

"She deserves more because that dude gives heartburn. Hope she copes is really a huge compliment. He should always apologize daily to have made her his wife. The girl be like say she sabi write English "

rolexmilly:

"Bro is really taking care of his fam, can’t hate on that."

Olaiya Igwe hails Portable's generosity

The controversial singer, Portable, made headlines over his visit to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss MC Oluomo, where he was assured and told to go anywhere in Lagos state without fear.

Another video from the visit, which surfaced online, showed veteran actor Olaiya Igwe was present during Portable’s visit to MC Oluomo.

Olaiya, in the video, talked about Portable’s generosity, which he learnt from the NURTW chieftain as he encouraged him to continue with the good deeds.

Source: Legit.ng