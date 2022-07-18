Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now tried to exonerate himself after claiming to be the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys

In a video making the rounds, the Zazu Zeh crooner claimed that he was misunderstood and that he meant one million fans

Fans have reacted to the viral video of Portable backtracking on his claims as they noted his obvious fear

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now taken to social media to backtrack on his claim of being the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the controversial Zazu Zeh crooner tried to make amends after his initial claim of founding the cult group went viral on social media.

In the new video, Portable claimed that he meant he has one million fans and not that he founded the One Million Boys cult group.

Portable backtracks on One Million Boys claim, says he meant fans. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, he is like a pastor with many followers or a herbalist and alfa with many followers. The singer added that he is an angel with many followers behind him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The music star also denied claims of being a thief like what the One Million Boys are known for and that he is a child of God.

See the video below:

Not stopping there, Portable continued to explain himself in a subsequent video. See below:

Internet users react as Portable backtracks from One Million Boys claim

A number of social media users were amused by Portable’s change of tune as they noted that he was scared. Read some of their comments below:

Daddyfreeze:

“Hand don touch am .”

Chefdeee:

“I think say you get mind talk anyhow , why you come dey change voice .”

Tbellz07:

“I can't believe how hard I'm laughing. The fear and uncertainty in his voice are so apparent. Next time,watch what you say o. .”

Lovelynenye_:

“Keep saying nonsense everytime!!! Hand go soon touch you!! Onye isi mgbaka!!”

Da__mi123:

“The fear of kirikiri .”

Stayc33_:

“Example of shooting yourself on the leg .”

Interesting.

IGP orders probe of Portable over One Million Boys rant

The Inspector-General Of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the probe of music star, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, over his alleged ties to One Million Boys, a notorious gang.

In a statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said the Lagos Commissioner of Police has been asked to investigate Portable.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

Source: Legit.ng