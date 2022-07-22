Nollywood actor Olaiya Igwe advised Portable during his visit to MC Oluomo as he said the Zazu singer is generous

Olaiya said Portable should continue to help people like MC Oluomo does, adding that he learnt his act of generosity from Bola Tinubu

The video has further sparked reactions on social media as some told the actor to give Portable the right advice

The controversial singer, Portable, is still making headlines over his visit to NURTW boss MC Oluomo, where he was assured to go anywhere in Lagos state without fear.

Another video from the visit, which surfaced online, showed veteran actor Olaiya Igwe was present during Portable’s visit to MC Oluomo.

Video shows Olaiya Igwe talking with Portable and MC Oluomo. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Olaiya, in the video, talked about Portable’s generosity, which he learnt from the NURTW chieftain as he encouraged him to continue with the good deeds.

Another clip from the video showed the moment Portable and others present were heard campaigning for a second term for Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Olaiya Igwe advising Portable

Many have taken to social media to air their opinion on the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lolaglowz:

"Make una advice him to padlock his mouth."

cheta_chu_kwu:

"He will still tell us Wetin them discussed His mouth no get shade werey."

khalifah__jr:

"Olaiya wey everybody like still dey fight for his portable... So disappointed in u sir .... #olaiyaigwe."

solomiliyana:

"Portable go still tell us watin mc talk way no good I Dey hear Dey wait."

demiladeayokunle:

"Olaiya Ebina. You're doing all these so when your tragedy comes, Tinubu cam pay your bills. Your generations shall suffer for this."

bimbolayemc:

"Anywhere belle face ....you're talking in nonsense igwe."

omo_ade26:

"lol person Wey go still leak everything Wey dem talk for the gathering ."

Portable visits MC Oluomo for protection in Lagos state

Portable has been known to step on many toes with his provocative utterances on social media, and a number of people also went online to warn him not to step foot in some areas in Lagos.

During the singer’s visit to Oluomo’s residence, the NURTW boss warned all of Portable’s haters.

Oluomo stated clearly that this is Lagos state, and nobody can tell Portable where he cannot go. According to him, the singer can go anywhere he likes in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng