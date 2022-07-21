Popular Nigerian rapper Naeto C and his wife, Nicole Chikwe, have marked their 10th wedding anniversary in a special way

Taking to social media, the celebrity couple left fans gushing over the heartwarming video they posted for the occasion

The couple noted that even after 10 years, they still do, and internet users wished them well in the comment section

Much loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Naeto C and Nicole Chikwe, recently gave fans more reasons to gush over them on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The couple recently clocked 10 years in marriage, and they took to social media to celebrate in a beautiful way.

On their individual Instagram pages, Naeto and Nicole posted a very heartwarming video of their beautiful family after 10 years.

Naeto C and wife Nicole mark 10th wedding anniversary. Photos: @nicolechikwe

In the clip, they seemed to recreate a wedding scene as Naeto looked dapper in a suit while Nicole rocked a cute pink dress with a long veil and a bouquet of beautiful flowers.

They both walked toward each other from the ends of the room and appeared to say their vows again. A part of the clip also showed Naeto unveiling his bride.

The video featured the couple’s three beautiful kids, a son and two daughters, as they all posed together for a family photo.

In the caption of the post, the couple noted that even after 10 years, they still choose each other. They wrote:

“10 Years Later, We Still Do ♾.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users gush over Naeto C and wife’s 10th anniversary video

A number of fans were in awe over the lovely video as they gushed over the celebrity couple in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

Sisi_yemmie:

“Pink so beautiful! Congratulations!”

Lilianesoroo:

“Awww too pretty. God bless.”

Lawalhardcore:

“Happy Anniversary, my president! ❤️❤️❤️”

Tobyokonkwo:

“So beautiful!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Israelobasola:

“ I’m not crying, it’s the weather….❤️.”

Ara.lagos_:

“Everything Congratulations and to forever and beyond ❤️.”

Jay_onair:

“So Beautiful!! Congratulations my sis!! Cheers so more amazing years together .”

Hafymo:

“So beautiful .”

Nice one.

