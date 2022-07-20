Much loved Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, recently got engaged to her preacher boo, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

The couple had their introduction ceremony in Port Harcourt, and official photos have now been shared on social media

A number of top celebrities and fans took to the couple's pages to gush over their photos as they wished them well

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has found love in the arms of a pastor, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Just recently, the couple took the first step to forever with their introduction ceremony that took place in Port Harcourt.

In a new development, Mercy and Blessed have now taken to social media to share official photos from the event.

Mercy Chinwo shares official photos from introduction ceremony. Photos: @mercychinwo

In the snaps, Blessed wore a mustard-coloured traditional outfit and complemented it with a gold-beaded black cap.

Mercy, on the other hand, also complemented her man’s outfit well with her cream-coloured aso-ebi with gold details and white headgear.

The couple looked very much in love in the photos as they were all smiles.

In Mercy’s caption, she wrote:

“A Testimony of God’s grace‍♀️ INTRODUCTION done and dusted. Mercy is indeed blessed ❤ I Love you Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤❤”

See their adorable introduction photos below:

Fans and celebrities gush over Mercy Chinwo and bae’s introduction photos

Not long after the photos were posted online, congratulatory messages started to pour in from many celebrities and fans of the couple. Read some of their comments below:

Stannze:

“Yayyyyyyy Congrats Mercy.”

Eveesin:

“congrats dear.”

Markangelcomedy:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ucheelendu:

“Congratulations darling.”

Iambyno:

“Congrats ”

Naomiclassik:

“Congratulations WOG❤️❤️❤️.”

Nancyisimeofficial:

“Congratulations ❤️.”

Calledoutmusic:

“Chaiiii see beautiful couple ♥️♥️.”

Tope_alabi_:

“Congratulations my Sister and your hubby ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one. Congratulations to the couple.

Mercy Chinwo cries like a baby for food during wedding introduction in funny video

The gospel singer left many of her fans amused after she was spotted showing her playful side in a viral video.

The music star, just like many brides on their day, appeared to be very hungry, and she went to the food stand by herself to look for what to eat.

Chinwo, in her full bridal attire, was seen opening all the food plates to check for what she wanted as she cried like a child in the cute video.

