The wife of a popular Nigerian rapper Naeto C, Nicole has complained about how Owerri men tricked their women to do things they naturally wouldn't want to do

Nicole posted a romantic photo of herself and her musician husband and warned ladies against giving their hearts to men that came from her husband part of Nigeria

Nicole complained that she was turned to a PA by Naeto and her complaint got massive reactions from Nigerians

The wife of a veteran Nigerian rapper Naeto C, Nicole Chikwe has in a romantic way expressed how her husband turned her to his personal assistant (PA) at a work location.

Naeto C's wife Nicole warn ladies against marrying men from Owerri. Credit: @nicolechikwe

Nicole stated in a romantic form how Owerri men are good at tricking their women to do things they naturally wouldn't do and warns ladies to steer clear from giving their hearts to them.

She made the comments via her verified Instagram page:

"Been telling you ladies not to give your heart to an Owerri man but you won’t listen. Not me actually having to follow Naeto to work on his work trip instead of relaxing poolside all day. I cannot believe I got scammed into being a PA."

Nicole then redeclared her love for her music star husband.

See the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have responded to the romantic photo Nicole shared as a PA to her husband.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

adenikeoyetunde

"Zonal leader!!! This post. Eez is topic of last week's meeting. Plis dear, we are for Naeto here. Because, this post is 'stop it, I like it'. Eish... PA sitting on oga's legs. Eish. Zonal leader, focus on your work plis."

Ekellybeatz:

"Tell them @nicolechikwe we the best."

Ye.side

"You know when oga pulls PA into his lap but PA isn't mad at it as per ẹ̀mí oga."

Eniolamafe:

"Girl the accidental PA life sha!!!!! We the union of accidental PAs need benefits, we need lunch, financing for our wardrobes, Moët mimosa and mandatory brunches included in that benefits package #yourwelcome."

Lifewithbugo:

"But are you not enjoying it?"

Source: Legit.ng