Ghanaian musician Medikal has linked up with Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, in New York and he could not hold back his excitement

Medikal and his team chanced upon Jaden on the streets of New York and took videos with the young rapper

Ghanaians saw the footage of Medikal hanging out with Jaden and wondered if a collaboration was in the works while others, however, felt it was not a big deal

Ghanaian musician Medikal has been spotted in a video hanging out with American rapper, and fashion icon, Jaden Smith. Medikal was elated when he met the young artist.

Jaden is popular thanks to his father, Will Smith, but he has some movies and songs like 'Icon', which have given him worldwide acclaim.

Medikal Meets & Jayden Smith

Source: UGC

Fans of Medikal were excited to see the Ghanaian rapper link up with an international act. Some folks wondered if there was some collaboration in the works. Others, however, felt it was not a big deal. See Video Here

Social Media Reacts To Medikal And Jaden Link-up

mr_harry_tetteh did not see the linkup as a big deal:

What has this not have to offer medikal? He’s bigger then this boy in terms of talent and everything

bail_kay__ hoped for a collaboration between the two:

collab would be good

yvetteyankson

They won’t even talk they are just doing taking videos

yemohbigsam also said:

He didn’t even say anything funny but opana is laughing like killer

mkay_one also wrote:

probably didn't hear or understood what he said

yvetteyankson commented:

Jaden Smith dragged over shady comment about kids his age

Jaden Smith was dragged on social media after making shady comments about other kids his age when he was still younger.

Will and Jada Smith's son got roasted for his comments in a interview with Big Boy.

The actor shared that he spent his childhood with mostly adults instead of hanging with kids his age. He shared that at the time, he preferred discussing the political, economic state of the world, and the environment instead of wilding out.

Source: YEN.com.gh