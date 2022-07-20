A video of a young boy singing Overdoze by Mavin records on the road has stirred emotions online

Dressed in a casual outfit, the young boy sang Overdoze with a very nice voice that could not be overlooked

According to the young singer who has a passion for music, his major desire is to meet music icon, DonJazzy

A young boy has been trending on social media after he was spotted singing Overdoze by Mavin records.

A man identified as Osita saw the young man singing on the road and playing his guitar. He decided to approach him and ask questions.

When asked about his passion for music and what he hopes to achieve in life, the young lad said he really wants to meet DonJazzy and go farther in life.

Young boy wows everyone with sweet vocals

He went ahead to sing Overdoze in the presence of many people on the road and his voice melted hearts. The video was shared on TikTok by @ositapopcorn.

Reacting to the video, @_isybaby said:

"Myself and my sister still saw him yesterday and she said this was how patoranking started…I pray he goes far IJN."

@angelheartgd_ stated:

Donjazzy respect sir hope you see to this upcoming STAR. I pray in all your ways, things get BETTER and BRIGHTER ."

@kingjeff_perry0 reacted:

"@Don Jazzy boss abeg come take this pure talent and make it internationally recognize."

@ceewhaii noted:

"I think I’ve Seen this guy at balogun singing too.. the hustle is real.. KIU ."

@rebbie_official remarked:

"@Don Jazzy … please help us help this promising lad help him dream ."

@chrisremmy noted:

"Please what's his TikTok or Instagram handle?! he's really good! thanks bro for encouraging him."

