Renowned music personality, DJ Khaled, has stirred up excitement amongst Ghanaians after he shared photos of Black Sherif on his social media pages.

The music idol was previously spotted jamming to Blacko's Kweku The Traveller as he shared a screenshot of the song on his Instagram story.

Hours later, Khaled followed up his interest in Sherif's music by openly praising him. He took to his social media pages to share photos of Black Sherif and added the caption ''music that touches the soul.''

It is obvious that Khaled is in love with the Ghanaian superstar's jams, and with Khaled's latest album still in the works, it would be no surprise if a ground-breaking collaboration between the two happens.

Ghanaians were very excited for Sherif and expressed joy over how far Kweku keeps travelling in the music scene.

AsieduMends wrote:

"DJ Khaled is now a sad boy member , hahaha Killa Blacko to the world ."

KniiLante was excited for Sherif as he said:

"The whole Ghana dey your back."

Cocoatea57 also wrote:

"Blacko will bring Grammy to The Rap side of the music industry Same as Shatta wale will bring it to the DanceHall Side."

Kwaku The Traveller's song takes over airwaves in Nigeria

Still in a related story about the reigning banger, Kwaku The Traveller, Legit.ng reported that some months ago, he took over Nigeria's airwaves, according to a video sighted online.

The video captured people in Benin City of Nigeria jamming to the song right from the streets to the bedroom.

The situation in Benin City was compiled by a young man who shared the video that got many reactions.

One social media user wrote:

"Aswear, even my grandma too dey hands up, that song is MTN everywhere you go!”

