Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first child, Tife Balogun, recently graduated from primary school

A series of photos and videos from the lovely occasion was posted on social media as fans gushed over the celebrant

Wizkid was noticeably absent from the snaps, and fans asked about the singer’s whereabouts on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is in the news again after his first child, Tife Balogun, graduated from primary school.

The youngster’s mother, Shola Ogudu, as well as the celebrant, took to their social media pages to share snaps from the event.

In the photos and videos, Tife was seen beaming with smiles in his black suit as he celebrated his graduation with his colleagues.

Wizkid's son Tife graduates from primary school. Photos: @official_tifebalogun

Shola was also a very proud mother at the event as she gushed over her son and his colleagues.

In the video, Tife was described by a staff of the school as being a cheerful, outspoken and dynamic student.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Wizkid’s absence at son’s school graduation

Interestingly, Wizkid was not at the event, and it stirred some reactions from netizens.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Tbellz07:

“Just imagine how happy he would have been if his father showed up to surprise him.”

Bankyrichy_:

“Some people will be here now asking where is his father ! My own dad never attended any of my school graduations I don't think he even knew the name of my school then yet he paid fees and provided for me and my siblings he is stil my hero ❤️ and my mum my world for always filling in the gaps for dad.”

Fadeojamomi:

“I hope Wizzy appreciates this boy with a Post sha..”

Thepeacethat12:

“As far as I like wizkid’s music and talent. I am sorry to say, this part of him, I dislike. Creating memories with your kids are very important. It’s not about sending millions or sending designers.”

Ujuonyekah2022:

“Wey him papa.”

Rachel246ij:

“Davido will be here if it was him.”

Hmm.

