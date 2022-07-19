BBNaija star, Cindy Okafor, recently made the news over the ordeals she faced at the jaws of her new dog

Taking to social media, the reality star shared a video showing her dog biting her and even included clips showing the bite marks

According to Cindy, people who like their skin should not but dogs and fans have reacted to the viral video

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Cindy, recently caused a buzz online after she shared the ordeal she has been facing with her new dog.

The BBNaija star revealed that she recently bought herself a dog but did not expect what came after.

According to Cindy, she got a puppy but was not made aware of the biting she would face.

BBN Cindy suffers biting from new dog. Photos: @cindyokafor

Source: Instagram

The reality show star shared a clip showing her puppy biting her on different occasions as she shrieked in pain.

Not stopping there, the socialite also went ahead to show some of the bite marks she had suffered from her dog.

She accompanied the clip with an advise to people looking to get dogs. According to her, people who like their skins should not get one.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Cindy and her dog’s story

Not long after the reality star shared her ordeal with fans on social media, a number of them had funny reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

Samkul773:

“You suppose beat the puppy so it learn not to bite you or others… dey there dey shout ayeeeee ayeee.”

Officialqueenama:

“This one no be puppy oo,na agbalagba .”

Zayee_nab:

“You went to buy a breed that loves fighting and biting Na! I wonder how it will be when it grows.”

Glassesrepublic_:

“Olowo fowora wahala .”

Malikdeking:

“You bought Nkita, but puppy .”

Rietta_osas:

“This one is ‘Nkita’ not puppy.”

Fashiondoctor19:

“Am still looking at increasing the number of my dogs.”

Realestatewithmimi:

“Lol you train them na u don’t buy dogs already trained. They would eventually stop it. It should be don’t buy dogs if you are not ready to train them.”

M_i_n_k_y:

“He’s playing with you .”

Interesting.

Haggard dog that looks like Basketmouth stirs reactions

Celebrity lookalikes are common on social media but in comedian Baskemouth’s case, the entertainer is being compared to a haggard-looking dog.

The humour merchant recently took to his official Instagram page with a viral photo collage in which he and the dog were placed side by side.

Basketmouth in the caption hilariously noted that his haters have come for him yet again. The veteran comedian wrote:

"My haters are at it again."

