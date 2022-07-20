Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, is once again in the news for dealing with trolls who come for her

The mother of two recently went online to post a screenshot of a nasty message she received from a racist troll

The troll called her ‘African’ children ‘ugly’ among other distasteful words, and Korra asked fans if they still want to be famous

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has caused a stir after she posted a nasty message she received from a racist.

Taking to her Instagram story, the recently separated mother of two shared a screenshot of the lengthy message that was sent to her by a hateful person.

In the message, the racist troll called Korra’s ‘African’ children ‘ugly’ and noted that the dancer wanted them to look like ex-husband Justin Dean so badly.

A racist troll attacked Korra Obidi and her children. Photos: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the troll attacked Korra’s physical features and called her mouth wide and also added that Justin just realised that she is not his type.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the troll, Korra looks like a cow and is definitely related to one.

The Nigerian dancer then accompanied the post with a short caption where she asked her fans if they were still interested in becoming famous. According to her, she gets those kinds of messages on a daily basis.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Korra Obidi shared a screenshot of the troll's message Photo: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to Korra’s post on a racist troll

A number of fans noted how distasteful the message was. Read some of their comments below:

Mcfranciq:

“Omg this is so disturbing, wat kind of message is this !”

Classic_didi:

“So sad .”

Larahs_signature:

“This is a terrible thing to say to someone sha not even to the children.”

Elvis_ikpa:

“Who fame epp. I just wanna be rich.”

Onyinyeeeeee:

“I don’t want to be famous, I just want to be rich.”

Phat_chyna:

“Children are off limit .”

Official_estherdbillionsohue:

“So unfair.”

Elizbeth__________:

“No no this is not just it why bringing in innocent children????”

So sad.

Korra Obidi buys new car, flaunts it

The single mother of two, who has been battling a tough separation from her estranged husband, Justin Dean, took to her page to share the good news about her new car.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the talented dancer posted a video of herself dancing around her SUV.

Korra also sat in her ride and tested it as she continued to look very excited in the viral clip. The mother of two dedicated her new car to her daughters, Athena and June Dean.

Source: Legit.ng