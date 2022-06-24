Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has hit the ground running following her recent nomination as running mate for ADC’s governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye

The actress shared a video update on Instagram that captured her alongside party officials at a press conference

Fans and supporters of the film star were spotted in her comment section with congratulatory messages for her

It is indeed a new era for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who has fully launched her political career and may well become the next deputy governor of Rivers state.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star was announced as the running mate for African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s governorship candidate, Tonte Ibraye.

Tonto Dikeh steps out for 1st official political duty. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Dikeh had excitedly shared the news on her official Instagram page while expressing appreciation for being considered by the party.

Well, the film star has hit the ground running as she recently joined party officials for her first official party duty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dikeh attended a press conference where she gave an acceptance speech and stressed the need for Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Watch a video shared on her page below:

Social media users react

sharon_bamidele said:

"You are doing great mama King. Making good choices and progress ❤️."

okeremary7 said:

"I support you 1 million times. You are not king for nothing . I love you to the moon and back."

therealbabygirlforlife said:

"See the way I’m smiling jeez I’m so freaking excited Congrats OBA Mi I’m so proud of you ."

julietjohn5063 said:

"This has made by day. I'm loving the fact that women are being included."

nightwearbyfavour_nkiru said:

"My lady my lady my lady we are ready to vote for you 100 times ooo."

esteri479 said:

"The way to go my poko. We can't continue to lament on the state of affairs of this country without doing anything to bettee it. This is a bold move Worthy of admiration and emulation. The God of the poor and downtrodden that you have always catered for will see to it that you win in Jesus mighty name Amen."

DJ Obi comes for Banky W over political ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Banky W took to social media to declare his intentions to run for House of Representatives.

Barely hours afterwards and amidst support from fans and followers, DJ Obi slammed the singer for his lack of focus.

Obi's comments went viral, leaving social media users divided as regards the issue.

Source: Legit.ng