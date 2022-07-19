The National Rescue Movement (NRM) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun state, Dr Tofunmi Ogunronbi, has announced his running mate

Tofunmi nominated popular actor, Femi Branch, as his deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 elections in the state

Reacting to his nomination, the actor took to his Instgram page to release a statement about their plans for the state

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, took to his verified Instagram page to announce that he has been nominated as the deputy governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party in Ogun state.

The party's flagbearer, Dr Tofunmi Ogunronbi, picked him as his running mate as they are both seeking to occupy the government seat in Ogun state.

NRM nominates Femi Branch as Ogun deputy governorship candidate. Credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

Tofunmi made the announcement via a press statement, and the actor shared it with his numerous followers on social media with their campaign posters.

Why NRM presidential candidate picked Femi Branch

The guber candidate, in his address to the people of Ogun, explained his intentions to change the tide and establish a democratic renewal process that will be second to none in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Explaining his choice of running mate, Tofunmi stressed that the actor would add more value to his candidacy, considering his vocal stance against bad governance and social injustice, for which he is known by the many readers of his poetry and his countless followers all over the world.

Check out Femi Branch's post and read the full statement below:

Check out the concluding part below:

Nigerians react to Femi Branch's nomination

Social media users across the country have reacted to Femi Branch's nomination.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thegoldfish_007:

"Jagun Baba. BASHORUN wa! May God bless you immensely and cause you to win great feats on this path."

Enemowevents:

"We trust in you Chief! People of Ogun State, this an opportunity to liberate yourselves from awon "Eleyi of your State", we are the ones to save ourselves!"

Femi_durojaiye:

"Congratulations @chief_femibranch . You already have my vote!"

Abiola_ceoabjacs:

"I love active people not people that act in word."

Tonto Dikeh drops campaign poster, to run for deputy governor of Rivers state

Meanwhile, popular actress Tonto Dikeh revealed her intention to run for the office of deputy governor of Rivers state.

The controversial figure extended her appreciation to the candidate running for governor, Tonto Ibraye, for picking her as his running mate.

Fans of the actress flooded her page with unwavering support and words of admiration as they take on the surprise.

Source: Legit.ng