Portable has issued a disclaimer over the services he rendered for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state recently

The singer who openly jubilated over how much money he made campaigning for the party has taken back his words

Worried over the fact that his life is being threatened, Portable revealed that he was called to perform and not campaign for the party

Portable has taken to social media to reveal that his life is being threatened and decided to clear the air over his recent actions.

In a video, the singer issued a disclaimer as he noted that he had no idea he was going for APC rally in Osun state.

Portable says he was invited for a show and not APC rally Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was called and paid for a show which he missed and he showed up in the state on the third day to honor the contract he signed.

Portable in addition, cried out over his safety as he revealed that some people are looking to harm him and his life is being threatened.

He also knocked people claiming that they helped him as he pointed out that they are actually out to ruin his career after ripping him.

"This has come to an end that I have to voice out… please everyone I wana let you know that I didn’t meant to campaign for APC it was a show they told that am going to before I saw myself in APC office and as a man no need to worry I gats to do the job since it involved money . And what I meant by 1million boys is meant 1million followers . People are threatening my life ooo you should all look into this."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

bellokreb:

"Disclaimer for me "

fimybaby:

"Our king has spoken wo"

kokunfoundation:

"I just hope you won't be the first Nigerian musician to go to Correction center."

drdolorofficial:

"I enjoy all his drama and post I won’t lie "

iamdjsexyj"

" am speechless may God continue to guide and protect you always."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"Apc still reap you? "

boluwatifeoflagos:

"Well…. Na the end result u Dey see so!! Better change for good!!"

vinnieayo:

"Oga you talk too much ! No be everything be talki talki "

unique__tosin:

"They wan kill your career Abi na you carry knife for mouth put am for your career throat"

_farg00:

"You still deh implicate yourself with all this video! You talk too much bro."

Portable openly declares himself founder of 2 deadly cult groups

Popular singer Portable Zazu set himself up for dragging on social media after he openly declared himself as the founding father of two dreaded cult groups, Ajah Boys and One Million boys.

The Zazu crooner made this known after netizens ridiculed him for congratulating the Osun state governorship winner Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite being in the support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The singer in the viral video boasted about being the founder of the two cult groups while telling those who doubted him to confirm from one Sammy Larry.

Source: Legit.ng