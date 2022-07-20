Yul Edochie’s wife May finally recounted her depression experience after the actor took a second wife

May spoke about how her family shattered and how she decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on

The viral video saw many Nigerians storm Yul’s Instagram page to drag him as they called him all sorts of names

After months of keeping quiet, actor Yul Edochie’s wife May finally talked about how she felt after her husband took a second wife and the reason for her silence on the matter.

In a video that has gone viral, May said she was depressed and had to make a decision, although not easy, as she tried to look strong for herself.

She said:

“For me, rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had.”

May said she has been able to get over depression as she thanked her family and fans for their support.

“I’m glad that I have been able to go out there and do stuff. It is because of the love and support from my family and you guys. The love has been massive. These are the things that have kept me going,” She said.

Nigerians storm Yul Edochie’s page

Many have taken to social media to drag the actor after his wife's revelation.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adorable_baddiie:

"Yeye man ."

dee_tchyna:

"Seems like the new wife is taking good care of you. So like this you have like 7 kids oo.. nice… and 2 co-husbands… you really left May to marry somebody’s baby mama.. you look good sha."

ngoziillustration:

"God will reward you greatly for what you did to May."

layconcontent

"Your eyes go open soon"

Yul Edochie opens up on why he took a second wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie returned to social media weeks after his controversial post announcing the birth of his son by his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a Facebook video post tagged “Why I married a second wife,” the entertainer made an attempt to explain why he married another wife despite his 17-years-old marriage with May.

For Edochie, he shouldn’t have allowed another woman into his life but the actor said he couldn’t bring his relationship with Austin to an end.

