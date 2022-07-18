Nigerian producer Don Jazzy has joined other celebrities to celebrate with Davido on the emergence of his uncle as Osun state governor-elect

Davido was seen over the weekend going all out in support of his uncle Ademola Adeleke to help win the Osun governorship election

The singer's effort has since then drawn admiration from both his colleagues in the industry and Nigerians at large

Veteran music producer and record label boss, Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media platform to celebrate Davido following his uncle's emergence as the winner of the Osun state governorship election.

The Don wrote said anyone who has the singer in their corner has got a genuine person in his/her corner.

Don Jazzy reacts to Davido's support for his uncle, and calls him a "better person" Photo credit: @donjazzy/@davido

Source: Instagram

The Mavins boss dropped his message in pidgin before going on to congratulate the afrobeat star. His post read:

"Person wey get OBO get better person. Congratulations Baddest @davido"

Netizen's react to Don Jazzy's post about Davido

@olexjay11

"That’s life… have a better circle."

@WraibaPraise

"Congratulations to him, Sincerely Baba amaze, abek amaze me."

@Temyslimzy

"Just one @davido in anybody's life and it's over for the haters. Lord, Locate me with my own Davido o"

@WEAL_STARBOYSON

"Person wey get either of you is the most blessed person on earth, I’m still waiting for the day you’ll notice me and change my life too."

Hilarious reactions as Don Jazzy gifts Davido $11K

Legit.ng recalls last year, during the singer Davido's 29th birthday celebrity donation where the veteran music producer Don Jazzy shattered the ceilings and contributed a whopping sum of $11,000.

The singer himself announced that Don Jazzy donated $11,000, (approximately 6,000,000 naira) and brought the total sum of money raised at the time to a N171,000,000.

The music star had opened a special account last year to raise funds for his birthday celebration from amongst his celebrity friends and his inner circle. At the end of the donations, he raised over N250m which was given to charity across Nigeria.

