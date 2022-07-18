Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile went down memory lane to the time the EFCC arrested him and Naira Marley

The singer, during an interview, revealed that everything happened in his house and it was a terrible moment in his life

Zlatan also stated that people in his area mocked him over the ordeal as he spent four days in detention

Singer Zlatan Ibile narrated his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his colleague Naira Marly during a recent interview.

The singer, during the interview, stated that the controversial Am I a Yahoo Boy song was recorded in his house, and the arrest also happened in his house, where they were all chilling together.

Zlatan recounts his EFCC arrest experience. Credit: @nairamarley @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"It happened a few days after the song was released, they picked us up, me, my chef, everyone in the house, they didn't even want us to wear our clothes but I insisted."

Zlatan revealed that the officers came in the early hours while they were all sleeping, and they took everyone to the station, but he got out after four days.

"It was a terrible moment of my life, I was actually just coming up it was all over the news that I got arrested. People in my hood who didn't know how God did it for me were very happy."

Nigerians react to Zlatan's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Zlatan Ibile's interview.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Ekovibezdotng:

"Hot song that year still dope tho."

Solexblog9ja:

"Sometimes one need to go true a lot before becoming great in life."

Official_viyymoh:

"Pls boss man don’t mind them okay, after all this stuff u become a hot in music industry boss ❤️❤️I really love u boss."

