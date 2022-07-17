Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan seems ro have reached the full potential of his beauty all thanks to money

The singer who looked like he was on his way to a party shocked many recently after he shared a photo on his Twitter page

While some people just realized Zlatan had potential, many ladies could not help but gush over his sudden handsomeness

Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan has stirred reactions on social media after he updated his fans with a new photo.

The music star appeared to be on his way to a party as he rocked a lilac outfit with a befitting cap to match.

Zlatan stirs reactions as he shares new photo Photo credit: @Zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan completed his look with small hoop earrings and dark shades, a fit that threw many off guard.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Zlatan's photo

@Ogbenika1:

"Omo money too valid chai. See Zlatan wey be ugly b4."

@stark_officia:

"Portable need like 5 good years to look like this."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"E no go beta for poverty."

@baddojnr_:

"Wanna sit on that face. ugh."

anthoniadomingo:

"Ah ahn is this our zlatan "

seun_xhin_xhun:

"Whatttt?? Omo it means I'm very beautiful oh, let money touch me first because what in the makeover is going on here?? Looking good man."

_gladys__o:

"In this life to have money Na koko!"

@Somebi_N:

"Na money be fine bobo."

@a_aris_:

"Friendly reminder that you should just make money. Just make sure you have money."

@gameboy_xx:

"money make this guy come fine by force, see zlatan."

@JULESZGNAB:

"Zlatan don fine finish. Money is gooddddd."

