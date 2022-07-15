Some Nigerian celebrity children have decided to stay and thrive in the entertainment industry just like their superstar parents

Instead of going into acting, some of these kids on the list decided to delve into the world of looking good and making money while at it

The youngsters have built their brands individually and managed to have a fanbase that appreciates their craft

While it is easy to ride on mummy and daddy's fame because they are award-winning and famous celebrities, Nigerian celeb kids are thriving in their own lane.

Some of these kids decided to leave their parent's core profession and focus on another lucrative side of the entertainment industry.

Nigerian celebrity kids who are models Photo credit: @its.priscy/@styledbytenor/@miimii_e

Source: Instagram

Fashion is globally accepted and celebrated, and the world will always be in need of models to showcase creative styles.

Legit.ng brings you kids of Nigerian stars, who are into modelling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Tenor

Tenor is celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah's second child and many are not surprised that the little boy has a thing for dressing up.

Tiannah uses Tenor as an avenur to show off her incredible talent and the young boy at his tender age already knows what is expected of him.

We are sure that the young model will grow up to model for even bigger brands.

2. Meraiah

Meraiah Ekeinde is Nollywood veteran Omotola Jalade's second daughter and the young lady is one of the most followed celeb kids on social media.

Meraiah is based in Lagos and Los Angeles and works in fashion and as a beauty model.

Every post she shares on Instagram gets people gushing over her beauuty and of course, her style.

3. Oghenetega

Tega is veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo's son and it is true that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The handsome young chap is a sight for sore eyes and he makes sure to post some of his best works for the world to see.

Tega is quite lowkey, but he is definitely doing well for himself.

4. Michelle

Michelle is celebrated actress Mercy Aigbe's daughter and the young lady is an ambassador for Fashion Nova.

Michelle in her early twenties is also building her empire as she own her own beauty line Michelle Beauty.

The young entrepreneur is also known to influence fashion brand asides hers.

5. Ashton

Ashton is veteran actress Shaffy Bello's son, and the young man who is an image and brand consultant has carved a niche for himself.

Based outside the country, Ashton has styled brands and models for campaign shoots and he proudly displays it on his Instgram for all to see.

The young man has over ten thousand followers who are supporting his craft.

6. Priscilla

Priscilla is Iyabo Ojo's daughter and as much as the actress is building her empire, she is taking her two kids to the top with her.

Priscilla has a fashion line Priscy's closet where she sells trendy outfits and recently added a bag line Priscy Luxe.

The young lady wears clothes fromher brand and also models/influences for other brands as well.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla leaves fans confused as she flaunts engagement ring

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla caused a stir online after she made fans wonder about her relationship status.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 21-year-old social media star posted a video of herself dancing to a love song.

Not long after the video was posted online, a number of Priscilla’s fans took to the comment section to react.

Source: Legit.ng