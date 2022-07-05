While most Nigerian celebrities look like their parents, siblings or other members of their family, others have unrelated strangers

A first glance at Davido's lookalike would make you wonder when the singer decided to leave 30BG for the trenches

Some other celebrities, however, have other stars who look like them, and in movies, they could pass for siblings or new and old versions

It's not uncommon to see siblings look alike to the point of almost passing off as twins, but when complete strangers look like another person's twin, it's really amazing.

Some Nigerian celebrities who do not have twins or siblings who look like them share a striking resemblance with total strangers who aren't related to them in any way.

Davido has a random follower who looks like him to the point of his dimple, while Genevieve Nnaji has a junior colleague who could pass for a younger version of her.

Legit.ng brings you a list of some Nigerian celebrities and their doppelgangers.

1. Davido

The singer doesn't need to search far and wide to get his twin if he ever decides that he is one.

A huge fan of Davido identified as Twin OBO shares a striking resemblance with the singer, and he also has a dimple.

Davido's broke twin also constantly likes to put himself in the singer's situation and is probably what Davido would look like if he grew up in the trenches.

2. Genevieve Nnaji

Ivie Okujaye, another Nollywood actress, could pass for a younger version of her colleague Genevieve.

Ivie also has a small frame and a quite outward appearance like her fellow Nollywood superstar.

We would love to have them play mean sisters in a movie.

3. Rema

Nigerians urged singer Rema to ask his parents hard questions when the photos of a young lady who looked exactly like him made the rounds on social media.

Rema eventually met the lady and he acknowledged her to the point of calling her his sister.

The young lady stays outside the country and she could pass for Rema's twin, not even a younger version.

4. Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Queeen Nwokoma and her colleague Ini Edo could pass for sisters and a first glance at her would confuse any fan.

Queen also adores her lookalike colleague and has photos of her on her page where fans gushed over their resemblance.

Just like Ini, Queen is also beautiful and well endowed.

5. Hank Anuku

Popular veteran actor Hank Anuku and late Nigerian singer Majek Fashek share a striking resemblance.

The superstars could pass for brothers, even though Hank is most likely going to be the bad brother because of his hard-core movie roles.

The distinct difference between them is the fact that Majek used to keep dreads and Hank likes his hair lowcut style.

Davido's Ifeanyi and Hailey share striking resemblance

Nigerian singer, Davido was stunned after he spotted the striking resemblance between his second and third children, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

The cute siblings could pass for twins as they look so alike with almost every facial feature, especially when they are smiling.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a photo of Hailey holding her brother as they both smiled.

