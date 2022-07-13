Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to show off the pleasing outcome of his visit to governor Oyetola of Osun state

In the video on his Instagram story channel, the singer held a souvenir bag and showed off the content while simultaneously protecting it from the people around

Portable's video has sparked different reactions on social media as many people called him out for accepting the cash gift

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media following the gift he accepted from the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola who is running for a second term.

In the video which has made the rounds on line, also shared by the singer himself, he was seen showing off a souvenir bag which had bundles of money.

Portable jealously guarded his gift as a group of men crowded around him to take photos with him.

Watch the video as sighted online:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

"What an unfortunate situation. When will the leaders move beyond financial ramifications to human’s ramifications in the eradication of poverty? This money would have been part of the money to assist people out of poverty. Meanwhile, it’s been shared."

"Nigeria money is wat they gave you free."

"This irks of corruption….. anyway will you always be a singer? Exchange your future well ooo….. na your children go reap the harvest of this action."

" stipend is what he is rejoicing over."

"This one go put politicians for wahala"

Portable storms Osun to canvass for Oyetola

To the surprise of many of his fans, popular street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable shared a video of himself with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in Oshogbo.

In the video, Portable was seen canvassing for the Osun State governor, who is contesting for another term in office, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zazu crooner also showed the camera a bag of money, revealing that he had been ‘bankrolled’. “Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi 4+4,” he said as he urged Osun state voters to vote for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

