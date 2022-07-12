Nigerian singer Peruzzi responded to a fan who raised a question on whether he was still with DMW label boss Davido

Peruzzi, in his response, declared he is with Davido for life, thus dousing every iota of rumours of separation

The singer's response has, however, stirred reactions from his many fans and followers, with many applauding him

Having been signed to Davido's DMW label since November 2017, many would expect that it was about time, like some of his colleagues, for singer and songwriter Peruzzi to flaunt his music label.

It seems a fan of the singer must have observed this and had taken to social media to ask the singer if he was still with Davido.

Peruzzi says he is with Davido for life. Credit: @peruzzi

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi, in his response, shut down any form of speculations of separation between him and Davido as he said he is with the DMW label singer for life.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"You Know What “4L” Means?''

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dammy_mastermind:

"Tel'em. 30BG is a family not just a record label."

finestemmi:

"Na wetn mayorkun tell us."

blackgoldgram:

"4L isn’t an answer bro."

toplight:

"My guy don't them ...bad belle."

donba101:

"He doesn't but if you don't mind I could tell him."

jokkybea:

"How peruzzi take see this tweet ."

ellavinNin:

"Been thinking the same thing.. Thank goodness It's for Life ."

shaffi:

"Abi dem Dey mad ni."

Peruzzi recounts how difficult it was for him to meet Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi is a member of award-winning singer, Davido's DMW crew, and he revealed what it took to get him there.

In an interview with TV host, Nancy Isime, the entertainer mentioned that the day he finally got access to the father of three was the day his life changed.

Peruzzi continued by saying that he got connected to Davido through Chioma who is reportedly his cousin.

Peruzzi wonders why Twitter users are always angry

Ace Nigerian singer, Peruzzi stirred massive reactions from social media users after making controversial statements about the Twitter app.

Peruzzi who seemed tired and exhausted by the frequent Twitter dragging, took to his Snapchat story channel to talk down on the bird app.

The singer declared that:

"Twitter is the worst app in the world."

Source: Legit.ng