Popular Nigerian music producer turned singer, Pheelz got people talking after his exchange with a fan of Davido

The fan compared Pheelz with Wizkid and noted that he is better than the Made in Lagos crooner

Instead of the producer taking it as a compliment, he urged the fan to shut down such talks immediately; Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

Music producer and singer, Pheelz has got his fans commending him after responding to a post a fan made about him on social media.

The fan with the username Prince_30BG told Pheelz that he is a better artist than Wizkid and reacted the post in a hilarious manner.

Pheelz replies fans who compared him with WIzkid. Credit: @pheelzmrproducer @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Pheelz told the Prince, suspected to be a Davido fan, that he should kill such talks as he commended all artists respectfully.

According to him:

"Dead this thinking asap. Dead it. we are all just dey zazuu the best way we know how."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the exchange between Pheelz and the fan

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Pheelz's exchange with the fan who compares him with Wizkid.

Thelandlordroom:

"Lol, because he don sing 1 song after 12 years nah."

Dg01335:

"He knows who the goat is, once Davido and any artists do song together 30bg will be looking for how to claim them, they did same with Ckay but machala shock them by bringing Ckay to 02."

Ruby___jojo7:

"Even without posting or doing anything people will always find a way to talk about wizkid that man is the news ❤️he’s the standard."

Victorvickxx:

"Machala is goat even Pheelz know."

Ola_asumah:

"TatiBiji apologists won’t cease falling hands at any given time. Toxic set of fan base."

Jnrtosin:

"Some fans go just talk like say na yesterday Dem born then even your oga no get Wiz records."

Pheelz excited as he signs for Warner Records

One song that has become an anthem in Nigeria and beyond is Pheelz' Finesse, where he featured Buju, now known as BNXN.

Following the viral success of the single, Pheelz got signed to American music label Wener Records.

According to Pheelz, having his music get attention and opening such a huge door for him is a blessing.

Source: Legit.ng