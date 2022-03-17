Nigerian music star Perruzi has dropped a controversial post about the Twitter application on social media and fans are engaging in the conversation

The singer opined that Twitter is the worst application in the world and seriously dragged its users in the post

Peruzzi wonders why the app users are always angry and Nigerians have reacted massively to his rant on Snapchat

Ace Nigerian singer, Peruzzi stirred massive reactions from social media users after making controversial statements about the Twitter app.

Peruzzi who seemed tired and exhausted by the frequent Twitter dragging took to his Snapchat story channel to talk down on the bird app.

Peruzzi gives verdict on Twitter app. Credit: @peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

The singer declared that:

"Twitter is the worst app in the world."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He further explained the reasons for his declaration by saying there are too many hungry and angry people on Twitter.

The singer also asked that:

"How can you always be angry? That's witchcraft now."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Peruzzi's verdict on Twitter app

Social media users have reacted to Peruzzi submission about the Twitter app.

Peruzzi's captured some of the comments, read below:

Oluwakemi._o:

"He didn’t lie Twitter people no get joy."

Dcfreeman1:

"That bird app is not for the weak."

Iamestyceo:

"Fear won’t let you say your mind, lions everywhere ready to devour. I no fit abeg, Na Ig I dey."

Ronkeyzee:

"Twitter fit make people loose home training. Very vawulence app! Dem no dey show love for that app."

Iam_igbinedionsammy:

"Twitter is not for the faint at heart. Only the strongest of socio medium inhabits that sphere."

Iamyungsof:

"App wey president don barn before na your mate."

Ifaola_spiritual_home:

"They drag unnecessary and you can be trending in 3 to 4 countries."

Peruzzi blow hot as troll calls Davido's Ifeanyi his son

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee attacked his son, Ifeanyi,

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido.

Just like Davido, Peruzzi was not pleased with the allegation and promised to deal with the troll if he is ever found.

Source: Legit.ng