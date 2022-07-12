Vocally gifted singer Omay Lay reveals that he has been going through a lot in his life in the past couple of months in a video currently trending online

The singer in the viral video said in that period he lost a lot of people he considered his friends and family, however, some people have stayed through it all with him

The Bad Influence singer also in a post shared on his Instagram handle revealed that his new album is set to drop on the 15th of July, 2020

Hugely-talented Nigerian singer Omay Lay earlier today had shared a post on his Instagram page talking about finally being able to get back to his music after a whole year of dealing with personal demons.

He said he has been going through a lot in the past couple of months of his life, but he was making a video to thank everyone who has stayed with him through his trying times.

"Been Going Through So Much in My Life”: Omah Lay reveals Photo Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Didia in the video said in the last months he has lost friends and family, people he thought would never leave him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omah Lay is to drop a new album this week

The singer is set to release his latest album on Friday 15th of July, 2022. Omah Lay said that the album will be a true reflection of his artistry, struggles, blessings and his journey so far.

Omah Lay announces his album release date Photo Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

In the post he shared to announce the release date of his album, he went on to say he was thankful for the blessings and experiences that have shaped his music since he made his debut.

While he was also thankful for everyone who had stayed with him all through his tough times.

Netizens react to Omah Lay's new album release date

@kadr_music

"My Worldstar G , that's just the beginning it’s time for OMAH LAY 2.0 "

@donawon

"So proud. Overcomer. Time to oil"

@skukipeeshaun

"We cant wait!!!! "

@starbwoi_val

"Next up tracklist for the album of the year"

@acemoneytrap

"Boy alone album, I can’t wait Omah Lay. Continue to give us good music as you always do❤️"

"I go remove am": Omah Lay says about Burna Boy featuring on his new album

Legit.Ng recalls that Nigerian singer Omah Lay had sparked reactions on social media following a comment he made last month about Burna Boy featuring on his new album.

The music star during a question and answer session with his fans was asked by a curious fan about the Lo Lo Lo crooner’s upcoming album and if Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, would be featured on the project.

Surprisingly, Omah Lay noted back then that the singer is featured on the album but he intends to remove him.

Source: Legit.ng