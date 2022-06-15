Music star Omah Lay recently gave his fans and followers an opportunity to interact with him on social media

When asked about his forthcoming album, the Understand crooner mentioned that he intends to remove Burna Boy from the list of featured artistes

The music star's comment sparked different reactions from members of the online community with some noting that he cannot

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has sparked reactions on social media following a recent comment he made.

The music star gave his fans and supporters an opportunity to interact with him via an Instagram question and answer session.

One curious fan asked about the Understand crooner’s upcoming album and if Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, would be featured on the project.

Surprisingly, Omah Lay noted that the singer is featured on the album but he intends to remove him.

He accompanied his response with an emoticon that suggested that he could have been joking around with his response.

Social media users react

dripingdirty said:

"Shey this one deh whine ?

chris_tinah002 said:

"Who tell you say na joke?"

banji_dayo said:

"Make burna no collect shine ✨ from u lol."

jackwills265 said:

"Na odogwu u day play with."

badical_elect said:

"Dem no born am well "

ritachristensen83 said:

"Na for head he go shoot you ."

chibuzor_david_007 said:

"U want mk dem shoot u abi."

