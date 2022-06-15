I Go Remove Am: Omah Lay Says As Fans Ask if Burna Boy Is Featured on His Album, Sparks Reactions
- Music star Omah Lay recently gave his fans and followers an opportunity to interact with him on social media
- When asked about his forthcoming album, the Understand crooner mentioned that he intends to remove Burna Boy from the list of featured artistes
- The music star's comment sparked different reactions from members of the online community with some noting that he cannot
Nigerian singer Omah Lay has sparked reactions on social media following a recent comment he made.
The music star gave his fans and supporters an opportunity to interact with him via an Instagram question and answer session.
One curious fan asked about the Understand crooner’s upcoming album and if Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, would be featured on the project.
Surprisingly, Omah Lay noted that the singer is featured on the album but he intends to remove him.
Burna Boy ignores shooting drama, floods social media with photos from his concert in Spain, fans hail him
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He accompanied his response with an emoticon that suggested that he could have been joking around with his response.
Social media users react
dripingdirty said:
"Shey this one deh whine ?
chris_tinah002 said:
"Who tell you say na joke?"
banji_dayo said:
"Make burna no collect shine ✨ from u lol."
jackwills265 said:
"Na odogwu u day play with."
badical_elect said:
"Dem no born am well "
ritachristensen83 said:
"Na for head he go shoot you ."
chibuzor_david_007 said:
"U want mk dem shoot u abi."
Burna Boy floods social media with photos from his concert in Spain
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy took to social media with updates for his fans and followers.
The Twice as Tall singer recently had a successful show in Spain and he flooded his Instagram page with photos from the show.
Harrysong: I missed 3 endorsements because of the fear of 'yahoo boys', fraudsters, singer cries out
Fans and followers were seen in the comment section haling the singer for representing them in other parts of the world.
One social media user who reacted wrote:
"Next level kinda performance always, one can literally say no hip hop artist in the world performs like burna."
Another wrote:
"Wow we had such an amazing weekend with you Burna boy african giant I'm a big fan of you."
Source: Legit.ng