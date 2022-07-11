US rapper Soulja Boy recently took to his Twitter page to react to a 12-year-old tweet by Nigerian singer Wizkid

Wizkid had described the rapper as 'wack' and this didn’t go down well with Soulja Boy who has only just seen the post some days ago

A video post making the rounds online captured Soul Boy noting that there will be consequences and repercussions for Wizkid’s actions

Celebrities made a lot of ill-intentioned tweets when they were young and Nigeria’s Wizkid is being held accountable for an old post on his Twitter page.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner in a post dated May 12, 2010, had described American rapper, Soulja Boy, as a 'wack' artiste.

Rapper Soula Boy vows to deal with Wizkid. Photo: @wizkidayo/@souljaboy

See the tweet below:

More than 12 years after the post had been made, Soulja Boy only just came across it and the rapper didn’t let it slide at all.

He angrily quoted the post and told Wizkid to shut up.

See an exchange between them below:

Still on the matter, a video of a displeased Soulja Boy surfaced on social media and he stressed that there will be consequences, repercussions and responses for people who say his name.

According to the rapper, he doesn't care if Wizkid made the tweet several years ago.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

olubunmi_arinola said:

"After 12 years, oh please."

dorijohn50 said:

"But true true na wiz first find wahala."

uyovendorshub said:

"I know really well that WizKid will not reply him."

wrldprincecharming said:

"1st rapper to reply after 12 years ."

verified__nuel said:

"Abeg machala , no do machala for this one oooo, reply am with apology , this one he is jumping up and down ..this men Dey shoot person oo."

fattygiwa10 said:

"At this point this guy just want us to remember that he once existed. Way too late to cry after spilled milk that has already dried,cleaned and forgotten."

