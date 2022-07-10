The 2023 edition of the BBNaija reality show is set to hit TV screens across the country in a matter of weeks and organizers are already gearing up for a new season

Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney, was among invited guests who attended a press conference where details of the upcoming season were revealed

In an exclusive chat with Legit NG, the reality star revisits his controversial 'kitchen strategy' in Big Brother’s house and his plans to own a spot

“Criticism is good for business,” 30-year-old Whitemoney quickly retorted as he answered a question about the heavy backlash that has trailed his decision to pursue music.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes winner was among the guests invited for a press conference in preparation for the 2022 season of the highly acclaimed reality show on Tuesday, July 5.

For Whitemoney, it is not enough that he now carries the title of a reality star, it is equally important to establish himself in Nigeria’s music industry even amid the mixed reception that has greeted his released records.

“Criticism is the reason why some people are at the top. Do you understand? Imagine if everyone does not like Zazu, will he be there? So I’ll say criticize me and you’ll simply put me at the top. I’m doing what I’m doing for fun and I’m making money. Using your data to criticize me and I’m there cashing out. The more people criticize, the more they stream. When you condemn something, others will check it out and you are adding to my streaming numbers,” the BBNaija star said.

When Legit NG’s team had a moment with the reality star, he was more than willing to revisit his history in the BBNaija house where he was famously known for taking over the affairs of the kitchen.

The first few weeks of the 2021 show saw Whitemoney establishing himself as the season’s cook and some housemates had quickly raised concerns, especially since it could have been a strategy to warm his way into their hearts.

However, months after leaving the house, it is evident that Whitemoney’s love for cooking didn’t start in the BBNaija house and definitely didn’t end there.

“Who says I don’t cook?” Whitemoney asked in response to a question about taking up cooking on a grander scale now that he is out of the house.

“Cooking is a lifestyle that turned into a strategy for people. That’s how I was raised. I still cook till today. Nobody cooks my food, nobody cleans my house, I do that. I do everything myself. That’s my lifestyle.

“So this is it, to open a public cooking spot will cost you millions of naira. Not even the money I won can get you a space in Lekki. I won N30 million and a space in Lekki is close to N100 million. I don’t have that kind of money…”

The BBNaija star, however, maintains that he has been passionately exploring his love for culinary art.

“I have been cooking in different countries. I’ve been a judge on cook-out shows and I’ve even been doing private cooking for families. And I’ll keep saying it, it’s more important to win offline than to win online. Winning online won’t pay bills. I’m an offline winner. If you know me, you’ll know I pull crowd offline and not online.”

My head is not in a relationship space now

The reality star has been occasionally linked with fellow ex-housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, but he had a moment to set the record straight.

“My relationship with Queen is where it is. It is fine, we don’t have a problem and things are amazing.”

Whitemoney, however, shared his willingness to listen to the voice of God if Queen is mentioned as his life partner.

“When God speaks I listen, but God cannot even tell me anything now because my head is not in a relationship space. I’m all about business now and not women.”

Just as the reality star isn’t interested in romantic commitments at the moment, Whitemoney equally holds the same reservation towards Nollywood.

The likes of Dianne, Tobi Bakre, Seyi Awolowo and Pere Egbi to mention a few are BBNaija stars who have pitched their tents in the comfort of Nigeria’s thriving movie industry.

“Acting is not really my deepest passion,” the Shine Ya Eyes winner stressed as he explained why Nollywood isn’t a place of interest for him.

“My brain is not wired to stay in one place for shooting. Music is more of my passion than acting. If not, I’d have done like 1000 movies…”

On his words of wisdom for the new crop of housemates that will be experiencing Big Brother’s house in a couple of weeks, Whitemoney noted the importance of originality.

"Be yourself, people will like you regardless of what you are and what you aren’t. Don’t try to please anybody or put up an act. You will still have your fans regardless…"

Fans shower cash on Whitemoney for birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fans of the BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney showered him with many lovely gifts on his 30th birthday.

The reality star got loads of gifts from the fans which included an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, N37 million cheque, cash bouquet, and many more.

Nigerians on social media reacted differently to the gifts rained on the reality star.

