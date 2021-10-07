There was a lot of speculations over the fact that Whitemony literally took over the kitchen in the Shine Ya Eye house

While other housemates saw it as a relief, Pere was totally convinced that cooking was Whitemoney's strategy to win the show

In an interview with Ebuka, Whitemoney cleared the air and revealed that cooking was 80% lifestyle and 20% strategy in the house

Big Brother Naija season six winner, Whitemoney has finally opened up about why he made the kitchen his sanctuary in the Shine Ya Eye house.

In an interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, he talked about his stay in the house and of course this strategy.

Whitemoney talks about his stay in the house Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney and his cooking strategy

Whitemoney disclosed that he turned cooking into a strategy when he realised that it was his strength in the house.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to him, being in the kitchen and doing the dishes account for his lifestyle which is about 80%, but the remaining 20% was a strategy for him.

Whitemoney's revelation finally confirms Pere's statement while they were in the house. The actor insisted that cooking was his strategy and even removed him from the kitchen at a point.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

norajmontessori:

"That means Pere knew it."

titipetral:

"Dem talk am. Thanks for speaking your truth."

mister_norberts:

"Moral lesson, have a strategy."

comrade_izi:

"Even Pere opposing whitemoney cooking strategy was also a strategy. That's if he is also bold enough to speak his truth."

meghan_9.0:

"We didn't vote him because he was cooking though."

okerekeiyke82:

"Most people knew that. Just same way Angel used going naked as a strategy. Everyone has their strategy."

Fan gifts Whitemoney Toyota Venza

A fan of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney took his fan-love to a whole new level by gifting the N90 million grand prize winner a brand new Toyota Venza car as a gift.

This new car gift for Whitemoney will go down as one of the many kind gestures fans have shown to the BBNaija reality stars in recent years.

Other fans of the reality show reacted differently to the new car gift, one of the fans said he should be preparing for more surprises.

Source: Legit