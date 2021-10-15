Some fans of BBNaija season 6 stars, Whitemoney and Queen, want them to continue their friendship outside the house

The fans presented amazing gifts like jewellery, shades and a lovely frame that has their photo which was tagged 'WhiteQueenship'

The reality stars appreciated the kind gesture from their fans and the emotional video has got Nigerians talking

Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars Whitemoney and Queen want them to continue the amazing relationship they had together in the house outside it.

The shippers presented the two stars with a frame that has a photo of them together and tagged it as 'WhiteQueenship'.

Shippers present a frame that has Whitemoney and Queen's image.

Source: Instagram

The shippers also gave Whitemoney and Queen a couple of other beautiful gift boxes that contained pieces of jewellery, shades among others.

The fans maintained that the frame and other gifts presented to them is for friendship sake and nothing more.

The reality stars appreciated the shippers for their king gestures and expressed how much they appreciated them.

Watch the video of the gift presentation below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely frame presented to Whitemoney and Queen. Some of them criticised the shippers for forcing the stars on each other.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Spirals_hair:

"Shippers though? Why make a frame of them together? Are they married?"

Makyben:

"Is it me or queen is no longer interested."

Oloridaramola:

"Shippers u guys r shameless. Leave them d f alone. If u want to give them as friendship. Give them separately n respect them. Allow them grow on each other abeg. U people have serious issues."

Faithvince:

"But why do I feel is queen that asked for it ..lol."

King_foma:

"By fire by force, na wa o."

