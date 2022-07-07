BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Angel recently shared her insight with the new housemates on the 7th edition of the show

During the exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Angel also talked about strategy in the house and how the platform has changed her

The reality star, however, didn’t have much to say about Cross and made it clear that they are not friends

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel, was one of the most talked-about housemates on the sixth season of the reality show.

A year after the show ended and with a new one starting, Angel has opened up on a number of things, including how she handles trolling. She also shared a piece of advice for the new housemates and more.

The 22-year-old lady revealed all these in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng’s Sola Sanusi.

Advice to new housemates

“Just telling them to do their thing, you can't buy authenticity anywhere so just be authentic.”

The place of strategy

“Personally I didn’t go into the house with a strategy, I just went there to vibe and chill. Like I said in my interview, I did say that whatever happens, happens in the house. I was just going there to have fun. So I guess I didn't have a strategy until the 9th week or 8th week so there was no pressure for me.

I saw that something that I was doing in the house was working and I just continued. I was a flirt in the house but that’s actually how I am outside. I’m just always playful and chill. By the 8th week I saw that I had been up for eviction I think twice and I was like ‘okay that means it’s working and then I just continued.

So honestly just go in there and live your best life at the end of the day, it’s not that deep.

How she copes with people’s opinions and comments on social media

“In the grand scheme of things, a new season is starting so every time people insulted me on social media, i was just like ‘a new season would start and all of this will be over’ so people will obviously move on and it will be the same cycle so I wasn’t really bothered like that about anything to be honest. Because now a new season is starting and everybody is talking about this new season, no longer what Angel from Big Brother did, that’s if they even remember sef.”

On if some of the comments got to her a bit

“There were moments when I was just like ‘bro shut up because you don’t know me like that’. Now trolls troll me and I don’t even care for it. Anytime they insult me I’m just like ‘okay, good luck.”

On how the opportunities are outside BBN and how she sees the important ones to her

"Personally I don’t align myself with anything that I don’t think fits my personality or my brand. Honestly, the opportunities are very very huge, it depends on what you do with the platform and how early you leave the Big Brother phase.

So left to me, anytime people tag me to anything related to Big Brother now, I’m just like a new season is coming so shift. The prospects are huge, you get an opportunity to build your brand easily.

You know it’s one thing for you to start from ground up, it’s another thing if you already have thousands of followers. Now it’s easier for you to just do your thing. The scope is very huge and it’s not limited to your brand endorsements. Definitely that helps too but the prospects are so much more bigger than advertising for a brand or Big Brother or just being an influencer."

The situation of things between her and Cross

I will not be speaking on that because we are not friends and that’s it.

On her fashion and how being outside changed things about her

Eventually, you grow up. Fashion-wise, I'm definitely more conservative and chill.

Interesting.

