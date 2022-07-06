Popular actress and filmmaker Matilda Lambert is currently in the United States of America, where she is on vacation. The ‘Unroyal’ actress has so far visited places like Los Angeles, California and Houston.

She recently spoke with Legit.ng on her sojourn in the US and plans to work in Hollywood among others.

On why she went on the vacation, Lambert said:

“I needed utmost rest and change of environment. I needed more motivation to achieve my goals for the second half of the year and a better outlook on life. I needed to sleep more, move more, go sight-seeing, shopping. I also needed to have my own ‘me’ time. Basically I am on vacation to relief stress”.

Sharing what her experience has been like so far, the fashionable role interpreter said:

”It’s been awesome. I have had the needed rest and lower stress. I had the opportunity to visit some of the places I have always wanted to visit, bucket list ticked.I made new friends and have new inspirations. I have a greater wellbeing and wholesomeness. I feel extremely rejuvenated. The physical and mental benefits have gotten cannot be over emphasized. It has also boosted my happiness. You know, when you take a vacation out of the environment associated with stress, anxiety and away from your daily routine, you become smarter. This relieves stress and it decreases heart attack. One learns about new cultures and things”.

Matilda Lambert shares Hollywood plans

“I am looking forward to having a collaboration with Hollywood which by God’s grace will come to pass, plans are still in the pipeline, so I can’t really say much. But for now, I have a new movie on the way titled Mr Wrong. It’s a blend of family drama, deceit, comedy, love and everything that will keep you glued to your screens. It features the legendary Gloria Young, Diamond Okechi, Walter Anga, Matilda Lambert, Maureen Ihua, Calabar Chic, Aisha Mohammed, Justice Slik and others”.

