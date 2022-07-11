Veteran Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus recently posted a bonding moment she shared with her son, Maxwell

The little boy was seen brushing his mother’s hair with a lot of determination in the adorable video

The film star gushed over how her baby boy wanted his mother to look good as she gave him a peck on his cheek

Popular Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus, recently posted a video of a sweet moment she shared with her young son, Maxwell, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of her young son brushing her hair.

In the viral clip, the little boy looked very dedicated as he continued to brush his mother’s while she was talking to someone behind the camera.

Actress Stephanie Linus' son brushes her hair in video. Photos: @stephanielinus

To reward young Maxwell’s dedication, the actress gave him a warm hug and a peck on his cheek.

The film star then accompanied the video with a post where she explained that her little boy wanted his mother to look good.

In her words:

“My little boy wants his mama to look good. Thanks @officialmaxwelllinus . Enjoy the holidays.”

See the video below:

Fans and celebs gush over Stephanie Linus and her son’s video

Read what some of them had to say below:

Mariopaustin:

“Awww my wife ovaries ooo.”

Sochukwumaijem_:

“So beautiful. Kids love is so priceless ❤️❤️.”

Kamerun2:

“Oh, lord! Boy, don’t mess that woman’s hair……….it’s all about the hair . Your mama is da bomb.”

Perekeme.odon:

“He already knows the essence of looking good.”

Jenny__solange:

“So adorable.”

Kayabylily:

“Awwww so cute.”

Boskem_evangelism:

“❤️❤️he's such a gentle boy.”

Nice one.

Stephanie Linus and husband welcome 2nd child after 7 years

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, who recently became a mother of two.

The actress in a recent Instagram post announced to the world that she and her husband have just been blessed with a baby boy.

Stephanie equally expressed gratitude to the Lord for blessing their family with another addition. Congratulatory messages poured in from her many fans.

