Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu, were spotted having a bonding moment with their kids

In a funny video that was posted on social media, Warri Pikin and her husband were seen enjoying a plate of fried ram meat

The couple quickly hid the meat under the comedian’s big dress after they heard their children approaching

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin with real name, Anita Asuoha, and her husband, Ikechukwu, recently had fans rolling over with laughter over their video.

On Warri Pikin’s official Instagram page, the comedian posted a video of herself and her husband trying to hide sallah meat from their kids.

The video showed the celebrity couple eating ram meat from a plate. However, they quickly became on guard after they heard their kids approaching.

Ikechukwu carried the plate of meat and shoved it under his wife’s dress as they tried to hide it from the kids.

The video ended with the kids embracing their parents and watching TV with them without realizing what had happened.

Internet users react to Real Warri Pikin’s video

Actress Mercy Aigbe spends sallah in new husband's hometown

Many months after their controversial marriage, the actress has finally adopted his last name seeing as she recently added it to her social media profile.

The actress, whose husband is a Muslim, also participated in the recently held Eid-el-Adha holiday.

Taking to her social media page, the mother of two shared a series of snaps of herself in her husband’s hometown of Oro in Kwara state.

In one video, she was seen mingling with some of the women in the town as she shared foodstuffs and other items with them.

Mercy also posted a series of photos and videos of herself on the Eid prayer ground. After the prayers, she was seen mingling with some fans who approached her.

