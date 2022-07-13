Accolades As Comedian Basketmouth Shares Lovely Pictures Of Wife On Her Birthday
- It is Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha’s birthday today July 13, and the comedian has taken to social media to celebrate her
- The comedian shared lovely pictures of his wife and also dropped a romantic caption to the post
- Fellow celebrities and lovers of the couple have since taken to the comment section of the post on Instagram to join in the celebration and compliment her beauty
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth has taken to social media to celebrate with his wife Elsie Okpocha as she adds another year to her age today, July 13.
To the delight of fellow celebrities and lovers of the couple, Basketmouth shared charming pictures of his beautiful wife on his verified Instagram page.
The comedian also accompanied the pictures with a romantic caption as he called his wife “special”. He also promised he was going to make the day special for his wife.
He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, I pray today brings you nothing but bliss, laughter and joy. I promise to make your day as special as you are to me.”
Check out his post below:
Colleagues and fans gush at beautiful pictures of Basketmouth’s wife
realwarripikin:
“Happy happy happy happy happy Birthday My in-law ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ This new phase of your life May God bless you beyond measures IJMN Amen.”
sol.simple:
“My Oga wife fine sha Happy birthday Mrs Okpocha.”
kayodepeters1:
“Happy birthday Mama . ”
adorable_queen_babe:
“Happy birthday to your beautiful wife.”
amjayblixx:
“Nawaooo wia una Dey see this kind wife marry? This our generation nah Dragon queen full street.”
jensarz2018:
“If good life was a Babe! Happy many returns”
It was reported by Legit.ng that popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth was over the moon on and off social media seeing as his son, Jason recently clocked 14.
The actor and musician went down memory lane as he shared throwback photos of his teenager as a toddler and little boy.
To mark the special occasion, the birthday boy and his dad also took father-son photos together.
