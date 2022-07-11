Late veteran Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi, recently eulogized him on social media

The music star’s wife reiterated her love for her late husband as she shared a touching video of him looking full of life

A number of internet users took to her comment section to sympathize with her and to also remember the late singer

Late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s wife, has continued to show him love a year after his painful demise.

The young widow who was greatly affected by the passing of her sweet husband took to social media to remember him a few days to his death anniversary.

Recall that Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2022, after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma. He was 44 years old and left behind three kids.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Farida posted a video compilation showing several moments of the singer during his lifetime.

Sound Sultan looked full of life as some parts of the clip showed him in a music studio, dancing, and doing other things he enjoyed.

Taking to her caption, Farida reiterated her affection for the father of her kids.

She wrote:

“I love you baby.”

See the video below:

Sound Sultan’s family drop last album he worked on before his demise

On the one-year-anniversary of the singer’s death, his family released the last music album he was working on before his demise.

See his wife’s post below:

Fans sympathise with Farida as she remembers late Sound Sultan

Not long after Farida posted the moving video of her husband, a number of people took to the comment section to show her some love and to also remember the late singer.

Read some of their comments below:

Bimboademoye:

“Love you . ❤️❤️❤️.”

Janenifemi:

“Keep resting easy.”

San__glam:

“Keep resting legend we miss you dearly ❤️.”

Theimabong:

“Can’t believe it’s a year already… There’ll never be another you ❤️.”

May his soul rest in peace.

US remembers Sound Sultan, share photo of late singer

The United States Consulate in Nigeria has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist, Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, following his demise.

The rapper and singer died on Sunday morning, July 11, after a brief battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a cancer of the throat.

He passed away at the age of 44 years, leaving behind his wife Farida Fasasi and three kids -- and his teeming legions of fans. He was buried at a Muslims Cemetery in the US.

