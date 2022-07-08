Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has given his critics something to talk about again following a post shared on his Instagram page

The embattled movie star recorded a video of himself and he was spotted making comments about how good he looks

However, while some people who reacted in his comment section agreed with his claim of being handsome, others completely disagreed

Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie is determined to keep ‘pressing necks’ on social media despite the ugly drama that has trailed his second marriage.

The actor gave his critics another reason to have a go at him after sharing a video on his Instagram page and bragging about his good looks.

Trolls drag Yul Edochie. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie in the selfie video made comments about his appearance and posed the same question about his looks in the caption that accompanied the video.

See his post below:

Social media users react

ifynayaa said:

"So u de follow women use filter?"

nikkymorr said:

"What is this one saying? Abeg shift jare."

iam_bluflamez said:

"Igwe filter you fine already no need for Snapchat filter."

osi_geraldine said:

"Remove Snapchat filter, we wanna see something…"

nwachukwu470 said:

"So this is how your presidential ambition just died, because of woman. wetin woman no fit do like this?"

quinvicki.x said:

"Pls buy a good phone. Our aspiring president can do better "

chinyereg750 said:

dabereanugoh er spell honestly, how can a grown up man that has a grown up daughter cannot cultured himself, you thought ur a baby forgetting you have a grown up children , till will tell , enjoy while it last."

dabereanugoh said:

"Odogwu you too fine. God is in control. Las las haters go tire."

Source: Legit.ng