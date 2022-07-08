Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has taken to social media to allay the fears of his many fans

In a video making the rounds, he reacted to the trending rumour that he had passed on after worried friends reached out to him

The comedian in his disclaimer video noted that people were sharing fake news that his drink was poisoned and he died

Much loved Nigerian comedian, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, recently trended online after it was claimed that he had passed on.

The rumours reportedly started on a popular site, Nairaland, after a user claimed the comedian had been poisoned by an unknown friend.

It was gathered that after the claim was posted, the comedian was alerted after he started receiving calls from loved ones in tears who wanted to confirm the news.

Sabinus dispels death rumour

Taking to social media via an Instagram live video, the comedian tried to reassure his fans.

He showed them that he was alive and also explained that the news of his death is fake.

Sabinus added that he doesn’t even drink, and it was impossible, like the story claimed that his drink was poisoned.

In his words:

“Ne me be this, I dey alive abeg, nothing dey happen to me, nothing dey do me. Omo dem just dey carry fake news say dem poison my drink. First of all, I don’t take alcohol so which drink dem wan poison? Na water dey go poison? So please, every of those rumours are all lies.”

See the video below:

Internet users react after comedian’s disclaimer

Read what some of them had to say below:

Eniola1409:

“Every of those rumors are all lies.”

Ahboki01:

“Na Facebook people handwork be That or tiktok.”

Creamieq:

“But then be careful.”

Ugochiegeonu5:

“Be safe.”

Zee__zay:

“Sometimes I just think how people enjoy drinking alcohol very bitter o, e no dey sweet at all oo, and them dey spend thousands on top am.”

Hmm.

