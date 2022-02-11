Popular Nollywood actress and wife of a billionaire, Regina Daniels, has stirred yet another major talking point on social media

Regina signalled her intention to travel to different parts of the world so she could discover herself more in those new places

The mother of one also shared new beautiful photos of herself and Nigerians could not help but gush over her beauty

Ace Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is a fan of living the good life and she has signified yet another enviable adventure she wishes to experience.

The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page to share amazing new photos of herself in Germany and made the wish.

Regina shared new photos as she hinted at her travel goals. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina said she would love to travel the world and discover herself more in different places. She wrote:

"I want to travel the world. Find different parts of myself in different places then put myself together and appreciate how dope life is."

Check out the photos below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Regina's post, most of them commended her beauty.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

12seventyeightfoods:

"You can do whatever you want Beautiful. Best Wishes."

Joyalbertedet:

"You're so beautiful Regina."

I_amklev:

"Regina you still dey enter my eyes sha. I go dey wait incase you change mind."

Shayna_imobhio:

"Beautiful enjoy life my dear."

Oumie_bakarr:

"Come to The Gambia."

Anthonianwosu:

"She’s pregnant again."

Felixisiekwene:

"Money is very good thing."

Wizzybro:

"@regina.daniels getting more and more beautiful by the day tell me thank u."

Mizz_dorhkas:

"You are indeed living your best life Gina."

Princess_gracey_30:

"Germany that I dying to go, still no visa, this life just get money ooo."

