Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again caused a buzz over the friendly relationship he has with his aide, Isreal DMW.

It is no longer news that Isreal is getting set to walk down the aisle and Davido has also been involved in the preparations.

In a video making the rounds online after it was posted on Isreal’s page, Davido was seen helping the groom-to-be take his wedding suit measurements.

Davido takes Isreal's measurement for his wedding suit. Photos: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the clip, celebrity designer Yomi Casual started to take Isreal’s measurement when Davido stepped in and asked to measure his aide as he was in awe of his big belly.

The singer then held the already wrapped tape around Isreal’s waist as he tried to move it up and down the way a tailor would have done.

See the video below:

Davido gets measured for Isreal’s wedding day

The singer was also not left out of the measurements. Yomi Casual was seen taking down his body size for his outfit ahead of Isreal’s big day.

The celebrity designer revealed that the measurements were done in the singer’s Banana Island mansion.

See the clip below:

Internet users react to Davido taking Isreal’s measurements

Read what some of them had to say below:

Naijaeverything:

“Davido had to take it upon himself to measure Isreal!! OBO is too free spirited sha!! ”

Official_rasshy222:

“OMO I don love Davido but olamide still number 1 .”

Mackprobeatz:

“OBO too love this Guy, this pure Love, unconditional Love, some families no get this kin love for themselves Isreal is blessed the name carry grace❤️.”

Fluffydivacakes:

“Yeah that he is, borderline free spirited.”

360krafts:

“This wedding go maaddd.”

Nickipresh226:

“I love this ❤️❤️❤️.”

Fortunate009:

“Won’t be surprise if OBO b best man ….❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Why didn't you fire him? Imade asks Davido about Isreal

Davido’s 1st child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, is making headlines over a recent video shared by her father via his Instastory.

The video showed Imade, Davido’s aide Isreal DMW and the singer in the background.

Imade stood in front of Isreal and went on to ask her father why he didn’t fulfil his threat of sacking his aide.

Source: Legit.ng