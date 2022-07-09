Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently shared a moving post on social media where he talked on his money and success

The DMW boss revealed that despite having money and being successful, it cannot change who he is

Davido noted that even though being too accessible has its disadvantages, it is how God created him

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now shared a heartfelt post on social media where he spoke on the effect of money on success on him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star who is known to be somewhat down to earth, noted that money and success cannot change him.

Not stopping there, the singer explained that nothing can change him and also admitted that it had its disadvantages such as being too accessible.

Davido says money and fame can never change him. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido added that he cannot be another person because of money or fame and that it is how God created him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido on his money and fame. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Internet users share mixed reactions to Davido’s post

Not long after Davido shared his thoughts on social media, it raised a series of mixed reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

Dfairygoddess:

“Nothing changes what was Engraved in your DNA.”

Wrldprincecharming:

“That's pure love. ✌️”

Official_melly14:

“Me too… money please come I won’t change .”

Osahonplux:

“I don’t agree with this, it would definitely change you positively or negatively.”

Briscoins:

“It doesn’t change you when you were born in it.”

Austin_vibe:

“Yenyenyenyen.”

Leaddyskincare:

“He was born into money Yes..But he isn’t intoxicated with money. Helping people showcases not only how rich he is, but blessed also✌️.”

Rey__irene:

“No matter how God go bless me I most park for road side buy roasted yam nd oil .”

Xtrimfotos:

“Make una check up on this guy o, appears the trolling is getting to him again. He should just ignore n live his life, n also let go of this bigger artist thing, it's not healthy. Just do your music and bounce.”

Interesting.

Davido measures Isreal with tape rule for his wedding suit

It is no longer news that Isreal is getting set to walk down the aisle, and Davido has also been involved in the preparations.

In a video making the rounds online after it was posted on Isreal’s page, Davido was seen helping the groom-to-be take his wedding suit measurements.

In the clip, celebrity designer Yomi Casual started to take Isreal’s measurement when Davido stepped in and asked to measure his aide as he was in awe of his big belly.

The singer then held the already wrapped tape around Isreal’s waist as he tried to move it up and down the way a tailor would have done.

Source: Legit.ng