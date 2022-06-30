Comedian Okey Bakassi has taken to social media in celebration of his children’s recent academic achievements

The entertainer’s son and daughter both completed different levels of school and are now proceeding to the next phase of their studies

Bakassi made sure to travel abroad for their graduation ceremonies and he posted videos on his Instagram page

It is indeed a moment of double celebration for popular Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi who has witnessed the academic achievements of his children.

The proud dad took to his official Instagram page to share the news that his son, Chetana, graduated and will be resuming high school later in September.

Okey Bakassi's children graduate from foreign school. Photo: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

This was accompanied by a video showing the moment the young man got special recognition at his graduation ceremony.

A photo post equally captured the comedian posing alongside the celebrant of the day and some family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

In a different post, Bakassi equally announced the graduation of his second daughter, Kechi, from high school, adding that she would be resuming university in September.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

chuksdgeneral said:

"Congratulations boss ... God bless your family."

chu_vee0 said:

"Congratulations FeeBaby to God be the glory All the best dear Baby's Daddy ❤️."

charlesinojie said:

"Congratulations proud son of a proud dad."

sominaisokariari said:

"Congratulations Cheta Bobo for making Dad and Mum proud. You will always be a shinning star ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fortune_mezirim said:

"Congratulations Sir, as I wish him the very best in life, Opara Mbaise, go and explore the world."

princeujay said:

"double blessings! More and more! Congratulations Legend."

wincyut said:

" Time flies! Congrats to Chetanna. Everyone is looking great, including your mother in law."

Mimi Orjiekwe gushes as daughter bags five awards in school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood’s Mimi Orjiekwe enjoyed her proud moment as suggested by posts shared with fans on Instagram.

Apparently, the movie star’s daughter, Jasmine, bagged five different awards at her school’s graduation ceremony.

The happy mum shared photos and videos on Instagram as fans and other well-wishers congratulated the little one.

Source: Legit.ng