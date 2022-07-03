Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has shared her first Instagram post since the news of her crashed marriage became public

The Omo Ghetto actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate her invite to become a part of the Oscars class of 2022

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages with some commending her for staying positive

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello is choosing to focus on the positive things in her life at the moment and shun the negatives.

The movie star shared her first post since hubby JJC announced their separation and she made no mention of her crashed union.

Instead, the Omo Ghetto movie maker celebrated her recent invitation to become a member of Oscar’s class of 2022.

Funke stated that the invitation has made her so happy, adding that it is indeed a big deal.

See her post below:

Social media users react

tobimakinde said:

"Congratulations to you ma.. You deserve it. You've always said it takes a lot to be "OUT" STANDING. I understand the statement even more now ma."

veeiye said:

"Congratulations Aunty!"

moabudu said:

"Congratulations my darling. An honour well deserved."

folagade_banks said:

"Congratulations mama. more to come."

ojulewastudio said:

"Congratulations. More wins Funke..more of God's unending favours and Grace to you."

owopompin said:

"Ogbe won ni handicap……you all can go back home and rest. Thank you, thank you..."

kuwait_earners said:

"So many honor now from different angles just to pepper ( jjc skillz... marriage is not for kids somehow u don't go into what u can't finish.... God bless ya both jenny."

adecold1 said:

"Unbortherd queen. if u like cry from morning till night she no see u."

scarcemoon4real said:

"Your ignore style is topnotch and I love it. Keep winning babe."

thatshadegirl said:

"osheyyyy maami. Koni baje fun eh. Focusing on the positives only!!!"

