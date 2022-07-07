Popular funnyman Shank Comics trended after sharing online that he had just acquired his first car

Videos of the comic and his new ride rented the air on social as his other colleagues celebrated his latest achievement

The Shank comic is quite popular for the hilarious single-man skits that he regularly churns out, he is definitely one of the biggest skit makers in the country at the moment

Adesokan Emmanuel, better known by his media alias Shank Comics, has got social media buzzing after revealing that he just joined the league of SUV car owners.

Just last night, the YouTuber took to Twitter to reveal that he had just acquired his first car, a Lexus RX350.

Shank is quite popular for his unique brand of skits and his hilarious expressions. However, it seems those funny act is coming in the good for him as he seems to be earning him some real money.

Skit maker Shank has acquired his first car.

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos shared by the comic on his Insta-story, he gave first-hand insider snap clips of the interiors of his new ride.

Shank revealed that he just got the new whip with a tweet that reads:

"Got my first ride today. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions to Shank getting a new car

@Alex_Houseof308

"Congratulations brother."

@_onyebuchii

"You have worked hard for this and you totally deserves it shank, congratulations, However, I have to tell you that as much as I find some of your skit funny, some are not, and lack any hilarious moment on it, and those final moment where you say "mapa mi na", is weird to m3"

@rutie_xx

"Make I come so we can wash your car. "

@tope_adeagbo

"Congrats omo that Lexus mad oo. E go reach me too one day."

@Yhu_Sufff

"E sure me say na sungba you go first play for that car."

Comedian Oluwadolarz splurge millions on a new Lexus whip

Legit.ng recalls that just a couple of months ago, another Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Oluwadolarz, had also joined his league of colleagues who are proud owners of the luxury Lexus rides.

The funnyman had taken to his Twitter page to make the announcement and thanked God for the latest addition as he posed with the new ride in a series of photos.

Oluwadolarz had said then that the new ride is the beginning of new things for him and his fans joined him in the celebration.

