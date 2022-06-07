Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently bought a new Ferrari after crashing his old one and his colleague BNXN could not keep calm

A shocked BNXN in a video asked Burna Boy if he was into rituals as he urged the singer to open a school and teach how it is done

Burna Boy who found the whole exchange hilarious could not pass up on the rituals opportunity as he mentioned veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy recently splurged millions on acquiring a new Ferrari, a feat his colleague BNXN (formerly Buju) could not get over.

In a video sighted online, BNXN was seen with the African giant questioning him on his source of wealth as they examined the new car.

Buju questions Burna Boy's source of wealth Photo credit: @toyourears/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

BNXN urged Burna to open up a school and teach how it is done because he's pretty sure the Odogwu was not into money rituals.

Replying to the ritual part, Burna Boy decided to mention the name of popular veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo who is notorious for his money ritual roles in movies.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

_ndigwe:

"I love burna abeg."

__hrykh:

"E say nah Kanayo O Kanayo."

izz_ruthy:

"I will love to attend the school.. na only me never buy car for this Lagos."

mikenparis:

"People don’t know about insurance last last."

prettyjoyoflagos:

"Lol something OBO can do with ease."

im_olaa:

"He crashed his Ferrari and got another one meaning what? Was he not paid for the crashed Ferrari by the insurance,Abi what all this buying another Ferrari all about. Misplaced priorities. Daddy Buntyn lol."

ikehnancy_:

"His Dad?…is this playing?"

